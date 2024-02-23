Indore: IMC To Charge Double Fee For Legalising Tap Connection From March 7 | Representational Pic

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): If you have an illegal tap connection and haven’t initiated the process to legalise it so far, act now. Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) is going to charge double fee for legalising illegal tap connections from March 7.

IMC charges Rs 6,000 per connection to legalise illegal residential tap water connection and Rs 2,500 per connection in backward areas.

In a strategic move to streamline water resources and combat illegal connections, IMC has intensified efforts to legalise water connections.

In a recent review meeting, water works in-charge Abhishek Bablu Sharma revealed that 10,900 water connections have already been legalised, bringing in Rs 3.50 crore in revenue.

However, the corporation aims to further bolster the campaign before its culmination on March 6, warning consumers of impending double charges for late legalisation.

To enforce compliance, the IMC has decided to cancel registrations of plumbers involved in irregularities, confiscate security deposits, and lodge FIRs with the police. Additionally, a directive has been issued to prepare proposals for laying new pipelines in areas facing issues of contaminated water by February 28.

Under the AMRUT 1.0 scheme, efforts have been made to transition to water supply through tanks, with flow control valves and meters ensuring controlled distribution.

The IMC, in its meeting, directed the identification of areas with direct supply for immediate proposals to connect them to tanks. Furthermore, in places where new pipelines have been laid, the old lines have been closed to ensure a seamless and adequate water supply through the new infrastructure.

In anticipation of summer, the IMC is focusing on reducing the reliance on tankers by identifying tube wells and wells in all wards. The review meeting emphasised providing water through pipelines from Narmada and Yashwant Sagar to minimise dependence on tankers during the summer months. The concerted efforts aim to ensure a smooth and reliable drinking water system for the city's residents.