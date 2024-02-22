Indore Family Court Orders Wife To Pay ₹5k A Month To Estranged Husband For Maintenance

Indore: Family Court Orders Wife To Provide Husband ₹5k As Maintainence Amount |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a unique verdict, Indore’s Family Court has ordered a woman to provide Rs 5,000 every month to his estranged husband for maintenance purpose. The husband filed a case against his wife in December 2023 and the judgement was announced in his favour after 2 months in February, 2024.

According to lawyer Manish Jharaula, his client Aman (23) is a resident of Ujjain. In 2020, he became friends with 22-year-old Nandini through a common friend. As the conversation progressed, Nandini proposed to Aman. Aman did not want to marry but Nandini threatened him, saying she would commit suicide. Finally, in July 2021, both of them got married in Arya Samaj Mandir and started living together in Indore on rent.

Aman alleges harassment from Nandini

According to Dainik Bhaskar, after marriage, Nandini started to harass Aman. Even after much persuasion, her behavior did not change. Frustrated, he left Nandini and went to his parents in September, just two months after their marriage.

“I had to discontinue my studies”

Also, describing his agony Aman said, “I am only 12th pass. I had taken admission in college but because of Nandini I had to discontinue my studies. I am unemployed while Nandini runs a beauty parlor. In such a situation, I should be given a maintenance allowance from her.”

Nandini, on the other hand, expressed her inability to pay the allowance and claimed that she is unemployed. Contradicting Nandini, Aman told the court that when he left her and went to his parents, she filed a missing report for me, that time, she had told the police that she runs a beauty parlour.

Nandini reiterated in the court that she is not working whereas Aman earns. But she could not present any proof of this. Hence, the judgement had been made in Aman’s favour, according to which he will not have to live with Nandini and will be given 5k every month by his wife.