Lord Mahakal's Shahi Sawari Taken Out With Great Pomp, Union Minister Scindia, Performs Jalabhishek At Ram Ghat

Mahakal Baba’s Shahi Sawari Taken Out With Great Pomp, Union Minister Scindia Performs Jalabhishek At Shipra Ghat |

Ujjian (Madhya Pradesh): The last and royal procession of Lord Mahakaleshwar in the month of Bhadrapada was taken out in full splendour and royal style on Monday. After which Union minsiter Jyotiraditya Scindia performed 'Jalabhishek' around 6 pm.

As soon as the procession reached Ram Ghat of Ujjian, Jyotiraditya Scindia performed 'Jalabhishek' of Mahakal's replica with the auspicious waters of river Kshipra. The entire city of Ujjain echoed with the praise of Lord Mahakaleshwar.

The royal procession left Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple at 4 pm for the city tour. After leaving the temple premises, the shahi sawari was taken to the banks of Kshipra river.

Scindia Reaches Kshipra Ghat On A Boat

The Shahi Sawari reached the banks of river Shipra at around 6 pm. Here Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia performed Jalabhishek of Lord Shiva.

However, due to the huge crowd, the palanquin took 15 minutes to reach the place of worship. Scindia reached there by boat. After Abhishek Puja the ride left left for Gopal Mandir. During Jalabhishek, devotees present on both the banks of Shipra chanted the mantra of Lord Mahakal.

Myriad Devotees Participate In The Royal Procession

A large number of horsemen, city police, special armed forces contingents, bhajan troupes and bands accompanied the procession. The group that specially came from south India to participate in the ride was the centre of attraction of the royal ride.

The devotees were trying to get a glimpse of Lord Mahakaleshwar and showered flowers from everywhere throughout the ride. In view of the possible crowd, holiday in schools was declared in Ujjain city. The route of the royal ride is about seven kilometres. The ride will return to Mahakal Temple around 10 pm.