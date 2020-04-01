Latest Coronavirus news of Ujjain on 2 April

6 test negative, 494 home isolated

As per health bulletin on Covid-19 released by Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Anusuiyya Gawali Sinha on Wednesday, no new patient recorded Covid-19 positive on the day. As per the doctor 494 suspected were sent for home isolation while 88 samples have been sent till the day out of which 66 samples reported to be negative.

Grocery, vegetable distribution & santisation

Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) continued with the distribution of vegetables and grocery through its pickup vehicles. On Wednesday the UMC vehicles covered most of the areas of the old city like Paplinaka, Gopal Mandir, Dhaba Road, Sandipani Nagar, Ankpat, Bhairavgarh, Gaughat along with areas like Nanakheda, Chakor Park, Nagziri, Lalgate, Vikram Nagar, Mahashweta Nagar and Freeganj area. UMC also continued sanitizing the different pockets of the city on Wednesday also. KD Gate, Jansapura, Amber Colony and other dense localities have been sanitized by the UMC team.

Colleges closed till April 14

Secretary Higher Education Ajit Kumar instructed to keep all the private, government and government aided colleges closed till April 14 due to Covid-19 crisis.

Private employees to get salary during lockdown

Collector Shashank Mishra instructed the owners and directors of all business establishments like factory, shops and showrooms not to deduct salaries of their employees during lockdown. The collector also instructed the employers to provide masks, hand gloves, soaps, sanitizers, medical facilities and meals etcetera to the employees.