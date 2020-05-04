Latest coronavirus news from Ujjain on April 4

Death toll rises to 32

No samples tested Covid-19 positive as per the official bulletin released by the administration on Sunday. It provided the much needed respite to the people in the city as no new patient got added to the tally after many. As per the health bulletin released by CHMO Dr Anusuiyya Gawli Sinha at 5.30 pm, 1 patient infected with Covid-19 died on Sunday. The deceased was a 45-year-old woman from Jansapura and was a sanitation worker. So far 2 woman sanitation workers of Ujjain Municipal Corporation one from Hammalwadi and another from Jansapura have lost their lives due to dreaded Covid-19. No sample was tested positive out of reports received on Sunday.

Later, in the day the administration also confirmed the death of a BJP corporator of the city.

Total 3,343 samples have been taken till the day while 2,995 sample reports were received; the count of so far tested positive remained unchanged at 156. Still 348 samples reports are awaited in the district. Dr Sinha informed that the count of asymptomatic patients was 80 while 13 patients were mild symptomatic and 16 patient were discharged after being cured.

RDGMC’s management improves services

RD Gardi Medical College which has been facing the patients’ fury for long, too got some respite as many admitted patients expressed satisfaction over improvement in services of the college. The patients told that after the taking rein of management by the administration food quality and treatment has become better.

Notices issued to absentee doctors and nurses

On the sudden inspection by the competent officials 2 doctors and 2 nurses of CHL Hospital, the hospital dedicated to Cornoa virus patient, were found absent. Additional collector Bidisha Mukherjee issued notices to Dr Vijayendra Vishwkarma, Dr Sameer Qureshi, nurse Akansha Naruka and Priti Pachal on Sunday. The collector warned them to be back to work within 12 hours to avoid any legal action under Disaster Management Act.