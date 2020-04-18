Coronavirus Lockdown 2.0: Ujjain cops made 24 violators to install ‘Arogyasetu’ app, later sent to jail

Ujjain: To control unnecessary movement of people on city’s road, the cops started a drive in the city on Saturday and sent more than 24 persons to a temporary jail at Government Madhav College on Saturday.

The cops also made the violators to install ‘Arogyasetu’ app on their phones.

Cops, who were part of the drive, said that despite PM Modi’s advice most of the people haven’t downloaded the ‘app’.

The drive was carried out at Koylafatak Square, Teenbatti Square, Freeganj, Chamundamata Square, Dewasgate, Daulatganj, Patel Nagar and other areas of the city. The cops did not check people commuting on roads with justified reasons.

During the drive, 3, 3, 7, 9 and 2 violators were arrested respectively from Mahakal, Chimanganj Mandi, Dewasgate, Jiwajiganj and Bhairavgarh, under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC.

ASP Rupesh Dwivedi, ADM RP Tiwari and concerned officials took the stock of lockdown at different places of the city and advised people not to come out without appropriate reasons.

Packets of perished food distributed

In a shocking incident perished food packets were distributed to the doctors and nurses. The corona warriors were shocked to find burnt chapaties and perished vegetables with fungus in the food packets that they received. Similar incidents were reported from other areas of the city. This incident raises questions on the working of social welfare organisations which are distributing food packets in the city.

Garbage collection a challenge in quarantine

Sanitation workers complained that garbage collection in quarantine areas of the city has become a hard job for them as family members of home quarantined patients are throwing garbage on roads of the areas carelessly which could also be infected and may be a reasons to spread infection in sanitation workers. Sanitation workers complained of not segregating the garbage and not handing over the same to garbage collection vehicles by the residents of such areas.