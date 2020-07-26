Coronavirus in Ujjain: 3-yr-old among 18 test positive, tally 1,133

Ujjain: Ujjain division’s Central Jail at Bhairavgarh seems to be fast emerging as a new hotspot with five fresh cases of Corona patients reported from there on Sunday. In all 18 persons tested positive on the day taking the number of corona patients in the district to 1133, though the toll remained on 72.

As per the medical bulletin issued at 9.10 pm, out of 895 sample reports received 18 persons. Among the new patients 15 belonged to Ujjain city, while 3 belong to Barnagar, Mahidpur and Ghattia sub-divisions.

With 5 news patients the total number of the Central Jail Bhairavgarh inmates infected with the Corona virus has reached 7. Overall 217 patients, 78 of them symptomatic, are now getting treatment. Samples of 41, 876 persons have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 3 more patients discharged on Sunday, the total number of discharged patients went up to 844.