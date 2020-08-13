Coronavirus in Ujjain: 14 test positive, one loses fight against Corona

Ujjain: Fourteen more people tested positive on Thursday, taking district’s corona tally to 1,390. Likewise, one more death took the toll to 76.

As per medical bulletin at 7.30 pm, a 65-year-old man succumbed to virus at RD Gardi Medical College. He was admitted on August 11. Out of 384 sample reports received on the day, 14, including 10 of Ujjain city tested Corona positive. They include 40-year-old man of Favvara Chowk, 27-year-old man from Kharakuan, 54-year-old man of Pandyakhedi, Maksi Road, 47-year-old man of Bada Ganesh Mandir, 40-year-old man of Railway Colony, 36-year-old man of Police Lines, Nagjhiri, 19-year-old man of Rishi Nagar, 61-year-old man of Vajeer Park Colony, 48-year-old man of Triveni Vihar Colony and 50-year-old woman of Kanchanpura (all from Ujjain City); 47-year-old man of Government Colony and 36-year-old man of Shriram Colony (both Nagda City); 50-year-old man of Lungar Colonu, Khachrod City and 70-year-old man of Ganesh Dham, Barnagar.

Overall 175 patients, 31 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 55, 494 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 17 more patients discharged on the day, the number of discharged patients has gone up to 1,139.

SPOT FINE ON 210 VIOLATORS

A spot fine of Rs 23, 200 was imposed on 210 people for not maintaining physical distancing and wearing face masks on Thursday. ADM Bidisha Mukherjee stated that despite repeated requests, people are not following the guidelines.