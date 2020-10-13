Coronavirus in Ujjain: 10 new patients take tally to 3190

Ujjain: With 10 new patients testing Corona positive on Monday, district’s tally reached 3,190. Positive cases include two employees of bank/ financial institution/ insurance companies, while one is farmer and another medical shop owner. No death was reported day and toll remained 96.

As per medical bulletin issued at 11 pm, out of 262 sample reports received during the day, 10 people, including 9 from Ujjain city and 1 from Barnagar, tested positive. All patients, including two women are symptomatic. A number of the new patients have been put under home quarantine.

Overall 176 patients, 58 of them symptomatic, are under treatment. Samples of 1,04, 144 people have been taken across the district so far and no report is awaited. With 19 more patients discharged on the day, number of discharged patients went up to 2,918.