World Cup 2023: Team India Have Opportunity To Avenge The Hurt of 2019 WC With New Zealand Likely Semifinal Opponents

Team India have an opportunity to seek revenge against New Zealand for their 2019 World Cup semifinal defeat as the two teams are in all probability going to lock horns again in the semifinal at the Wankhede on November 15th.

After the Kiwis registered a five-wicket win against a hapless Sri Lanka in Bengaluru, they have pretty much confirmed their place in the last four as Pakistan's chances of making it are very slim with almost unattainable margins.

In their match against England, Pakistan will have win by a margin of 287 runs if they bat first and if they are chasing they need to dismiss England for 50 runs and chase the target in two overs or 100 runs in three overs.

With the equation looking highly unlikely for Pakistan to make it, New Zealand have almost certainly made it to the semis and that sets up a titanic clash against hosts India at the iconic Wankhede Stadium.

The last time India and New Zealand clashed in this World Cup was in the league stage at Dharamsala where India defeated the Kiwis by four wickets.

Virat Kohli was in his element as he struck 95 and Rohit Sharma had slammed a quick-fire 46 that gave the team the initial impetus.

And that was a victory the Indians had registered in an ICC event against New Zealand after a gap of 20 years.

When it comes to ICC knockout games, New Zealand have been India's nemesis since forever.

As far back as the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy final in Nairobi to as recent as the 2019 World Cup semifinal, New Zealand and knockouts have not been in India's favour.

However, this is a very different Indian team and they are out to change history in the coming days.

With all departments working like a well-oiled machine, Team India would be looking to put it past the dangerous New Zealand team.

The batting is on fire with the top order led by skipper Rohit Sharma giving India electrifying starts that keeps the run-rate stable and healthy even through the middle overs.

Virat Kohli is in fine fettle after his hundred against South Africa with a total of 543 runs in this World Cup and with a possibility of breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record of most runs in an ODI World Cup of 673.

Kohli has a maximum of three games to achieve that feat and he has the opportunity to score his 50th ODI hundred as well and there would be no bigger stage than a World Cup semifinal to do it.

The bowling which has been red-hot in this World Cup for India and turning on the heat would be expected to deliver the goods again.

The Kiwis will have to deal with an overall hostile Indian team and an intimidating Wankhede stage in the semifinal.

