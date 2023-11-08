 AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: Crowd At Wankhede Stadium Chants 'Maxwell, Maxwell' After All-Rounder's Stunning Knock; WATCH
AUS vs AFG, CWC 2023: Crowd At Wankhede Stadium Chants 'Maxwell, Maxwell' After All-Rounder's Stunning Knock; WATCH

The crowd at the Wankhede Stadium couldn't stop chanting Glenn Maxwell's name after the all-rounder's stunning innings.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 08, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
article-image
Glenn Maxwell. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell treated the spectators at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to a spectacular knock, stunning Afghanistan to seal a semi-final place for his side. Hence, the crowd at the venue couldn't stop chanting Maxwell's name as he made his way through the stairs to the dressing room.

Maxwell played through pain to craft one of the greatest ODI knocks in the history, stunning Afghanistan at the venue. The Victorian walked in the 9th over of the innings to a hat-trick ball and Australia soon slipped to 91-7 in pursuit of 292. However, the 34-year-old slammed a double-hundred and took Australia to victory in the 47th over of the innings.

Below is the video of the spectators chanting Glenn Maxwell's name:

"I’m a bit numb to it" - Glenn Maxwell

Following his breathtaking innings, the 35-year-old admitted that the moment is yet to sink in, but underlined that recovery over the next days will be critical. He said, as quoted by The Sydney Morning Herald:

"It's pretty cool. It’s so fresh at the moment. I’m a bit numb to it. It was great. It was great fun. It just felt like it was me and Patty (Cummins) just having fun out there. I’ll probably reflect a little bit more over the next few days and hopefully, recover and get some movement back in my hamstrings and calves, but it’s a bit sore at the moment."

Australia have qualified for the semi-finals and are likely to face South Africa at the Eden Gardens.

