World Cup 2023: Pakistan Players Muster Motivation To Play Without Salaries For Last Five Months

Everything has been going wrong for the Babar Azam-led Pakistan team ever since they began their World Cup campaign.

After two victories, they have lost four matches back-to-back and are virtually out of the World Cup except for a remote mathematical possibility.

With such a pall of gloom descending on the Pakistan camp, the news of them not receiving their salaries for five months has added a new dimension to the defeats.

EX-SKIPPER GOES ON A RANT

Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif had claimed on a TV show that the Pakistan players had not received salaries for five months and were playing the World Cup in that mode.

"How will they play?,'' Latif had wondered on the tv show.

The former wicket-keeper batsman had also spoken about how the PCB chief was ignoring Babar's messages and calls.

"Babar is messaging Salman Naseer (Chief Operating Officer), he is messaging Usman Walha (Director – International Cricket). So, what is the reason for not responding to their captain? Then, you release a press statement."

The question here is how can a professional cricket team perform at its best when their salaries have not been paid and now there is even talk that the central contracts which were signed prior to the World Cup would also be reviewed.

PCB NEEDS TO SET ITS HOUSE IN ORDER

The inner workings of the Pakistan Cricket Board are on one side but for a national team to play in an inspired manner in a tournament like the World Cup without salaries can be tough.

It's important the PCB addresses this issue at the earliest to avoid a discord with the players that can further hamper their motivation to play for Pakistan at international events.

The big bone of contention has also been the PCB's revenues with the board receiving 9.8 billion PKR through various financial streams, the players are demanding a share of the wealth.

The players are also proactive in their demands because of the revenue sharing model that PCB enjoys with the ICC, sponsors, PSL contracts and bilateral series.

The sooner the tussle and issues are sorted the better it is for Pakistan cricket.

