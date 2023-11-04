World Cup 2023: Hardik Pandya's Absence Is A Setback But Team India Are On Beast Mode Right Now Heading Into The Semifinals

What on most occasions or normally would be considered a huge setback is being looked at just as news from the Team India camp and nothing more.

That tells us the kind of wave that this Indian team is riding on at the moment that nothing seems like a setback, not even the invaluable Hardik Pandya being ruled out of the World Cup.

Yes, star all-rounder Pandya will not take any further part in the cricket's showpiece event as he needs more time to recover from the ankle injury but India's World Cup dreams are not going to get affected in any manner by the looks of it.

The team has been playing without Pandya in the last three matches and have done exceedingly well taking their game higher every single time.

Although, Suryakumar Yadav has only shown glimpses of his imperious batting, the Indian Mr 360 could use this as a great opportunity to make a statement about his ODI batting prowess.

TEAM INDIA ON INCREDIBLE RUN

India are on an incredible run right now winning seven games out of seven and have confirmed their place in the semifinals.

With the team in such beast mode, be it batting, bowling or fielding, the hiccup of a player missing out although it's someone of the pedigree of Pandya will not impact the team much.

The team will in all likelihood stick to the same playing XI as the one that played against Sri Lanka in Mumbai for the rest of the games.

It would be very difficult for skipper Rohit Sharma to change the team combination that is working brilliantly for Team India at the moment.

PANDYA IS A LONG-TERM ASSET

As much as one feels for Pandya missing out on the great run that India are going through and potentially even looking at a World Cup title, the all-rounder needs to tread with caution.

Pandya is a unique talent and a great, long-term asset for Team India that rushing him with injuries that are yet to fully heal would be counter-productive.

He needs to be monitored closely by the BCCI Medical team and the physios and trainers at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru thoroughly before he makes his way back into the team.

The Gujarat Titans skipper has several years of active cricket ahead of him and can contribute immensely to Indian cricket and hence needs to be taken care of.

KRISHNA CAN ADD NEW DIMENSION

The inclusion of Prasidh Krishna will further bolster India's depth in the bowling department although chances of him getting a look-in is quite low at the moment.

With 29 wickets in 17 ODIs, Krishna is thin on experience as compared to the other bowlers in the present India set-up but the height that he possesses and the bounce he can extract could offer something extra.

The Karnataka pacer could get a game against the Netherlands if India rest one of their star fast bowlers.

