'A Bowler In Place Of An All-Rounder': Netizens Raise Eyebrows At Hardik Pandya's Replacement In CWC 2023 Squad

Team India were dealt with a massive blow as Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the remaining matches of the 2023 World Cup. The 30-year-old had missed the last 3 matches due to the same and it emerged on November 4th (Saturday) that he will miss the remaining matches. Among many reactions, netizens or experts have questioned specialist fast bowler Prasidh Krishna as his replacement.
Pandya's ankle injury suffered during the game against Bangladesh in Pune forced him out of the match as he walked off the field after sending down 3 deliveries. Virat Kohli filled in for the remaining three deliveries, much to the amusement of the crowd. Pandya also reacted to him being ruled out and wrote the below on X:
"Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll make everyone proud. Love, always, HP."
Meanwhile, netizens have raised eyebrows as Team India did not select a like-for-like replacement in the squad. Fans have suggested that the likes of Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, and Shivam Dube were contenders to replace the star cricketer in the squad. It will be interesting to see how Rohit Sharma's men will respond to the news in the upcoming games and whether it's likely to have a significant affect in the knockout stage.
Here's how netizens have reacted to Hardik Pandya being ruled out of the 2023 World Cup: