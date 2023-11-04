'A Bowler In Place Of An All-Rounder': Netizens Raise Eyebrows At Hardik Pandya's Replacement In CWC 2023 Squad

Hardik Pandya's ankle injury has forced him out of the 2023 World Cup. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India were dealt with a massive blow as Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the remaining matches of the 2023 World Cup. The 30-year-old had missed the last 3 matches due to the same and it emerged on November 4th (Saturday) that he will miss the remaining matches. Among many reactions, netizens or experts have questioned specialist fast bowler Prasidh Krishna as his replacement.

Pandya's ankle injury suffered during the game against Bangladesh in Pune forced him out of the match as he walked off the field after sending down 3 deliveries. Virat Kohli filled in for the remaining three deliveries, much to the amusement of the crowd. Pandya also reacted to him being ruled out and wrote the below on X:

"Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll make everyone proud. Love, always, HP."

Meanwhile, netizens have raised eyebrows as Team India did not select a like-for-like replacement in the squad. Fans have suggested that the likes of Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, and Shivam Dube were contenders to replace the star cricketer in the squad. It will be interesting to see how Rohit Sharma's men will respond to the news in the upcoming games and whether it's likely to have a significant affect in the knockout stage.

Here's how netizens have reacted to Hardik Pandya being ruled out of the 2023 World Cup:

Our fast bowlers are in such great form, that when an all-rounder had to leave the squad due to injury, we er... replaced him with a fast bowler. — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) November 4, 2023

Hardik Pandya ruled out of the World Cup! What is interesting is that they named a fast bowler, Prasidh Krishna, as replacement. Which means the current Indian strategy of 5 genuine bowlers and batting till No 7 is likely to continue. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) November 4, 2023

Hardik Pandya ruled out of the World Cup. Big blow to the possibilities of having a sixth bowling option.

India’s picked pacer Prasidh Krishna to replace him. Says a lot about how many players of Hardik’s skill-set are available in India. Answer is 0️⃣ #CWC23 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 4, 2023

Big big responsibility on the shoulders of Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul in absence of Hardik Pandya. pic.twitter.com/3QfTmnY9nL — Ansh Shah (@asmemesss) November 4, 2023

Sanju Samson would've been a perfect replacement for Hardik Pandya. But as usual the BCCI side lined him. pic.twitter.com/YPQOYe57OC — Pr𝕏tham (@Prxtham_18) November 4, 2023

Deepak Chahar And Shivam Dube Could Also Be Good Options. What Was The Need To Bring In An Extra Fast Bowler ? #HardikPandya https://t.co/qDE8G6LIfP pic.twitter.com/d6SvnhuUMO — Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) November 4, 2023

Shivam Dube could have been a good replacement for All rounder Hardik Pandya but they go for Pacer Prasidh Krishna. 🙂#HardikPandya | #TeamIndia | #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/DSt9fcCJZm — Kunal Yadav (@Kunal_KLR) November 4, 2023

Selectors & you are zero. Why don’t they pick Washington Sundar or Shivam Dube.Dube is in great hitting form as finisher (can bowl a couple of overs too). Sundar is a perfect all rounder if you need more spin from him or to bat higher @BCCI @ImRo45 @JayShah #CWC2023 #HardikPandya — Sanjeev Ganesh S (@SanjeevGaneshS) November 4, 2023

Where is Deepak Chahar or Shivam Dube?? 😭😭😭 daarrrr lag raha hain Samne knockout matches hain aur yaha Hardik injured hain 😢😢😢😢 https://t.co/M2s1Dky8vC — Arnab Majumder (@ArnabMa43591316) November 4, 2023