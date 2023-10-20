 CWC 2023: Blow For Team India As Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of New Zealand Clash With Ankle Injury
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCWC 2023: Blow For Team India As Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of New Zealand Clash With Ankle Injury

CWC 2023: Blow For Team India As Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of New Zealand Clash With Ankle Injury

The BCCI has confirmed that Hardik Pandya will not take the flight with Team India for their next 2023 World Cup game against New Zealand.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
article-image
Hardik Pandya. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued an update on all-rounder Hardik Pandya's injury ahead of the remaining matches of the 2023 World Cup. The 30-year-old has effectively been ruled out of India's next match against New Zealand on Sunday in Dharamshala and will look to return against England.

Read Also
IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: Virat Kohli Bowls For First Time In 6 Years In ODIs, Completes Hardik Pandya's...
article-image

Pandya seemed to have twisted his ankle during his follow-through amid bowling the 9th over of the innings against Bangladesh on Thursday in Pune. A physio came out to check on him immediately and helped Pandya back on his feet. However, he couldn't run in and bowl another delivery, forcing Virat Kohli to bowl the remaining three balls of his spell.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah highlighted that the seam-bowling all-rounder has been advised rest and will remain under the supervision of the medical team. Hence, he will not take the flight to Dharamshala for the big game against New Zealand. Pandya is likely to return to face England in Lucknow on October 29th.

Read Also
IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: 'Will Not Date Until Rohit Sharma Lifts World Cup', Team India Fan Displays...
article-image

Virat Kohli blasts his 48th ODI hundred as India steamroll Bangladesh by 7 wickets:

Meanwhile, the target of 257 didn't bother the hosts much as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill set a solid foundation for the win. The opening pair stitched an 88-run stand, followed by Gill adding another 44 with Kohli.

Although the Men in Blue lost Shreyas Iyer cheaply, Kohli didn't lose focus and hit the winning runs in the form of a maximum, which also allowed him to complete his century. At the other end, KL Rahul remained unbeaten at a run-a-ball 34.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: Records Galore For Virat Kohli As Team India Storm To Their 4th Successive Win

IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: Records Galore For Virat Kohli As Team India Storm To Their 4th Successive Win

IPL 2024: Lasith Malinga Replaces Shane Bond As Mumbai Indians' Bowling Coach

IPL 2024: Lasith Malinga Replaces Shane Bond As Mumbai Indians' Bowling Coach

PAK vs AUS, CWC 2023: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Wins Toss And Opts To Field First

PAK vs AUS, CWC 2023: Pakistan Captain Babar Azam Wins Toss And Opts To Field First

CWC 2023: Blow For Team India As Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of New Zealand Clash With Ankle Injury

CWC 2023: Blow For Team India As Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of New Zealand Clash With Ankle Injury

IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: 'We'll Win Quite Easily', KL Rahul Reveals He Urged Virat Kohli To Go For His...

IND vs BAN, CWC 2023: 'We'll Win Quite Easily', KL Rahul Reveals He Urged Virat Kohli To Go For His...