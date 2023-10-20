CWC 2023: Blow For Team India As Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of New Zealand Clash With Ankle Injury

Hardik Pandya. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued an update on all-rounder Hardik Pandya's injury ahead of the remaining matches of the 2023 World Cup. The 30-year-old has effectively been ruled out of India's next match against New Zealand on Sunday in Dharamshala and will look to return against England.

Pandya seemed to have twisted his ankle during his follow-through amid bowling the 9th over of the innings against Bangladesh on Thursday in Pune. A physio came out to check on him immediately and helped Pandya back on his feet. However, he couldn't run in and bowl another delivery, forcing Virat Kohli to bowl the remaining three balls of his spell.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah highlighted that the seam-bowling all-rounder has been advised rest and will remain under the supervision of the medical team. Hence, he will not take the flight to Dharamshala for the big game against New Zealand. Pandya is likely to return to face England in Lucknow on October 29th.

Virat Kohli blasts his 48th ODI hundred as India steamroll Bangladesh by 7 wickets:

Meanwhile, the target of 257 didn't bother the hosts much as Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill set a solid foundation for the win. The opening pair stitched an 88-run stand, followed by Gill adding another 44 with Kohli.

Although the Men in Blue lost Shreyas Iyer cheaply, Kohli didn't lose focus and hit the winning runs in the form of a maximum, which also allowed him to complete his century. At the other end, KL Rahul remained unbeaten at a run-a-ball 34.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)