CWC 2023: 'Tough To Digest', Hardik Pandya Gutted At Being Ruled Out But Backs Team India To Lift The Trophy

Hardik Pandya. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has reacted after being officially ruled out of the 2023 World Cup. With the massive development emerging on November 4th (Saturday), the Baroda-born cricketer admitted it's a tough pill to swallow, but backs the Men in Blue to go all the way and clinch the title on this occasion.

Pandya sustained an ankle injury during the fixture against Bangladesh in Pune while bowling. The 30-year-old's injury forced him to walk out of the field as Virat Kohli filled in for the remaining three deliveries of the only over he bowled. The management had earlier confirmed that the seam-bowling all-rounder will miss the remaining games of the league stage, but is now out of the entire tournament.

Pandya took to his official handle on X and stated that he will keep cheering for the team and trust them to bring the trophy home.

"Tough to digest the fact that I will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup. I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll make everyone proud. Love, always, HP."

Prasidh Krishna announced as Hardik Pandya's replacement:

Instead of roping in a like-for-like replacement, the think tank has roped in a specialist fast bowler in Prasidh Krishna. Krishna made his ODI debut in March 2021 and has picked up 29 wickets in 17 ODIs alongside a couple of four-wicket hauls.

However, Pandya's absence could affect the balance of the Indian team in the knockout games. Not only is the 30-year-old a game-changer with the bat, he is a wicket-taking bowler. In 4 matches, he has claimed 5 wickets at 22.60, but batted only once in the tournament.

