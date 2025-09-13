 Won't File ITR? Be Ready To Pay ₹...
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsWon't File ITR? Be Ready To Pay ₹...

Won't File ITR? Be Ready To Pay ₹...

The Last Date to File Income Tax Return has been set as of Monday, 15th September. Failure to file income taxes is serious and can cost you...

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 04:30 PM IST
article-image
Income Tax Returns |

With 6 crore Indians already having filed their Income Tax Returns, failure to file income tax returns on time is likely to be a risky proposition.

The deadline to file the Income Tax Return (ITR) for assessment year 2025-26 has been set as on Monday, September 15, 2025.

With barely few moments left, retired, senior citizens, salaried employees, freelancers, professionals, and businesses alike have been in a hurry mode during the weekend to meet the ITR deadline.

But what if you miss the cut-off? Not filing ITR on time can invite a penalty.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Railways Announces 20 Puja Special Services And Extends LTT-Dhanbad, LTT-Raxaul, LTT-Saharsa Specials Trains For Diwali–Chhath Festival Rush
Indian Railways Announces 20 Puja Special Services And Extends LTT-Dhanbad, LTT-Raxaul, LTT-Saharsa Specials Trains For Diwali–Chhath Festival Rush
Ponniyin Selvan Star Aishwarya Lekshmi QUITS Social Media, Says It 'Made Simple Pleasures Joyless': 'Taking The Risk To Be Forgotten...'
Ponniyin Selvan Star Aishwarya Lekshmi QUITS Social Media, Says It 'Made Simple Pleasures Joyless': 'Taking The Risk To Be Forgotten...'
'Aaditya Thackeray Will Watch India-Pakistan Match In Burqa': Minister Nitish Rane's Jibe Amid India-Pak Asia Cup Match Row - VIDEO
'Aaditya Thackeray Will Watch India-Pakistan Match In Burqa': Minister Nitish Rane's Jibe Amid India-Pak Asia Cup Match Row - VIDEO
Greater Noida Tragedy: Woman And 11-Year-Old Son Die By Suicide After Jumping From 13th-Floor Flat
Greater Noida Tragedy: Woman And 11-Year-Old Son Die By Suicide After Jumping From 13th-Floor Flat

The Income Tax Department charges a late fee under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The amount of this fine depends on your income:

If your total income is more than ₹5 lakh, the late fee is ₹5,000.

If your income is below ₹5 lakh, the fine is ₹1,000.

Read Also
ITR Filing Deadline 2025: What Happens If You Miss The September 15 Cut-Off For AY 2025-26
article-image

In past years, deadlines were sometimes extended due to GST reforms or portal glitches. But this year, officials have said extensions are unlikely, unless there are major technical issues. This year too many professionals and industry bodies requested the IT department and Finance Minister to consider extending the deadline. However there has been no update to this regards as of the time of publishing this story.

As of Saturday, it has been reported that for AY 2024-25, a record 7.28 crore ITRs were filed up to July 31, 2024, compared to 6.77 crore in AY 2023-24, registering a 7.5 percent year-on-year growth.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Promise You, I Am With You': PM Modi Appeals For Peace & Unity In Manipur During His 1st Visit To...

'I Promise You, I Am With You': PM Modi Appeals For Peace & Unity In Manipur During His 1st Visit To...

PM Modi Meets Victims Of Ethic Violence In Churachanpur & Imphal During His 1st Visit To Manipur...

PM Modi Meets Victims Of Ethic Violence In Churachanpur & Imphal During His 1st Visit To Manipur...

Video Of Tyler Robinson, Accused In Charlie Kirk Assassination, Reading Out Letter Of Utah College...

Video Of Tyler Robinson, Accused In Charlie Kirk Assassination, Reading Out Letter Of Utah College...

VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Hot Air Balloon Catches Fire in Mandsaur

VIDEO: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's Hot Air Balloon Catches Fire in Mandsaur

Video: PM Modi Inaugurates Mizoram’s First Railway Line, Connecting Aizawl To Indian Railways...

Video: PM Modi Inaugurates Mizoram’s First Railway Line, Connecting Aizawl To Indian Railways...