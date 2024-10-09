Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Annual Rink Tournament: Curt DeMello And Dylan Monteiro Score Two Goals In St Anne's Win

St Anne's (Bandra) pulled off a thrilling 5-4 win against Our Lady of Fatima (Vidya Vihar) in a Men’s Open match of the 44th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Annual Rink Football Tournament 2024, played under floodlights at the WCG courts.

Striker Curt DeMello and Dylan Monteiro, both struck a brace of goals each, while Baven Parmar added his touch to seal the win for St Anne's. Meanwhile, Fahad Sayad, Elvis Rodrigues, Jayesh Kurup, and Arjun Singh were on target to reduce the deficit for the losing team.

In another close contest, St Joseph's ‘A’ (Juhu) worked hard and pulled off a close 2-1 win against St Anthony's (‘A’ Malad). St Joseph's struck through Andres D'Souza and Sagar Kamble, while Nikhil Patil netted for the Malad outfit.

Our Lady of Salvation's (Dadar) registered a 3-1 win over Our Lady Of Fatima (Vasai). Pranit Kadam scored two goals and Craig D'Souza chipped in with one for the for Salvation lads, while Seaon D'Souza was on target for the Vasai outfit.

In a Veteran’s match, Golden Gunners FC struck good form and combined well as a team to prevail over Cool Veterans 3-1. Sandeep Dongrikar, Jonathan Fernandes and Osborne D’Souza scored a goal each for Golden Gunners, while Ramnarayan Nair reduced the margin for Cool Veterans.