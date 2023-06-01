UP: Another Jaunpur teacher charged with sexual misconduct, arrested

Jaunpur teacher charged with sexual misconduct, arrested | IANS

Days after a faculty member was suspended for seeking sexual favours form a girl student, another teacher of TD Law College in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district has been arrested on the charges of sodomising a minor boy in a locality of Line Bazar police station area, police said.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (City), Jaunpur, Brajesh Kumar, said, "An FIR has been lodged against Santosh Singh on the charges of sodomising and also under sections of POCSO by Line Bazar cops. He has been arrested."



In their complaint, parents of the minor boy, aged around 11, informed police that Singh lived in their colony in Jaunpur city area.

Around 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Singh called their son to give some book. When the boy reached the house, he was sodomised by Singh.



The boy reported the matter to his mother after returning home.



This is second incident in a gap of a week when the prestigious institution of higher education in Jaunpur hit the headlines.

Earlier, the in-charge of history department of TD Post Graduate College Pradeep Singh was caught on camera seeking sexual favours from a girl student. After the video of his act went viral on social media, the police lodged a case while college management also suspended him on May 28.