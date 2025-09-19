 Understanding Why US Action On Chabahar Is A Blow To India
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsUnderstanding Why US Action On Chabahar Is A Blow To India

Understanding Why US Action On Chabahar Is A Blow To India

Trump administration has ended sanctions waiver for Chabahar Port and this threatens India’s trade, strategic & humanitarian corridors to Afghanistan and Central Asia.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
US President Donald Trump At A Recent Media Outing Where He Criticized European Officials Over Russian Oil. | Donald Trump File Photo

The United States has officially revoked the sanctions waiver that had allowed India to participate in operating Iran’s Chabahar Port, including the Shahid Beheshti terminal. This move directly strikes at India’s strategic ambitions: the port serves as a vital corridor to Afghanistan and Central Asia—bypassing Pakistan—and has been central to India’s vision of regional connectivity and influence.

The impact will begin as early as September 29, 2025, when the removal of the waiver takes effect. Firms, financial institutions, insurers or individuals involved with Chabahar may now be subject to US sanctions. This move potentially jeopardizes trade routes, humanitarian deliveries, and India’s infrastructure investment in the region. It also shifts the competitive balance with Pakistan’s Gwadar Port (operated by China), giving Beijing an opportunity to strengthen its influence in the Indian Ocean–Central Asian nexus.

Strategic Implications

Connectivity & Trade Disruption: Chabahar has been India’s primary alternative route to Afghanistan and Central Asia, enabling transport of goods, aid, and investment, independent of transit through Pakistan. With the waiver gone, that corridor faces legal and financial obstacles.

FPJ Shorts
Skanda Sashti 2025: Date, Puja Vidhi And Significance Of The Auspicious Day
Skanda Sashti 2025: Date, Puja Vidhi And Significance Of The Auspicious Day
Navi Mumbai International Airport To Get ‘Digital Twin’ From Day One
Navi Mumbai International Airport To Get ‘Digital Twin’ From Day One
Bombay HC Refuses To Quash FIR Against 19-Year-Old Pune Engineering Student Over ‘Operation Sindoor’ Social Media Post
Bombay HC Refuses To Quash FIR Against 19-Year-Old Pune Engineering Student Over ‘Operation Sindoor’ Social Media Post
Who Was Dr Hema Sane? Pune Professor Who Shunned Electricity Passes Away
Who Was Dr Hema Sane? Pune Professor Who Shunned Electricity Passes Away

Geopolitical Shift: India’s counter to China-backed infrastructure projects (like Gwadar) hinges on Chabahar. Weakening India’s role risks ceding strategic initiative in the region to rivals.

Diplomatic & Humanitarian Fallout

Balance between Washington and Tehran: During the waiver period, India managed a delicate act—aligning with the US on sanctions policy while pursuing its ties with Iran. With the carve-out revoked, maintaining that balance becomes far more challenging.

Aid and Reconstruction Risk: India has used Chabahar to send essential supplies (wheat, medicines) to Afghanistan and to support reconstruction efforts. Disrupted operations could cut off or significantly hinder those channels.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Condoles Zubeen Garg's Death In Singapore; CM Himanta Says In Touch With Authorities To...

PM Modi Condoles Zubeen Garg's Death In Singapore; CM Himanta Says In Touch With Authorities To...

Zubeen Garg Death: Singer's Last Video Before His Demise Goes Viral; He Was Going To Perform In...

Zubeen Garg Death: Singer's Last Video Before His Demise Goes Viral; He Was Going To Perform In...

'Maybe Their Licences Should Be Taken Away': Donald Trump Threatens Media Networks After Jimmy...

'Maybe Their Licences Should Be Taken Away': Donald Trump Threatens Media Networks After Jimmy...

23 Years Ago, Zubeen Garg Escaped Death While Sister Died In Horrific Road Accident - Know What...

23 Years Ago, Zubeen Garg Escaped Death While Sister Died In Horrific Road Accident - Know What...

'We Have Said A Few Naughty Things...': Iceland Cricket's Witty Take On Asia Cup 2025 Goes Viral...

'We Have Said A Few Naughty Things...': Iceland Cricket's Witty Take On Asia Cup 2025 Goes Viral...