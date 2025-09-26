'Slapped, Kicked, Dragged On Road': Bengaluru Bullies Brutally Beat Helpless Woman In City Market; 2 Arrested | X @BlrCityPolice

Bengaluru: In a shocking incident that occurred on bustling Avenue Road in the city market area of Bengaluru, a group of men was seen dragging a helpless woman on the road, and she was brutally beaten. Onlookers recorded the incident, and the video is now going viral. An outrage erupted among netizens, and they demanded quick action against the men involved in the beating. Furthermore, the police confirmed that they have filed an FIR and have also arrested two accused individuals.

The viral video showed a man dragging the woman on the road, reportedly from his shop. He was seen in extreme anger and was beating the woman continuously. A large number of people gathered at the scene, but no one was seen stopping the man until the beating got out of control. He was seen kicking the woman several times all over her body. The helpless woman was pleading with him to let go, but the enraged man kept dragging her further.

WATCH VIDEO:

The video was posted by @rajanna_rupesh on X. The user wrote, "On Avenue Road, it’s as if there’s no one to speak or listen to.. It’s their own court.. Action must be taken against this Baboolal.. Such oppression, kicking a helpless woman with a shod foot.. He must be arrested immediately."

Legal Action By Police:

Police reported that a legal action is being taken against the accused, while an FIR has been registered against them under various sections. Till now, two accused have been arrested, and the investigation is underway.

The police reported on the viral video, "Pertaining to assault on women, FIR has been registered under cr no. 196/2025 U/s 74, 76, 79,115(2), 133, 126(2), 351 (2), 3(5) BNS at City Market Police Station. Two accused have also been arrested. Further investigation is underway."