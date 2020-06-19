Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide: Bandra police question Rhea Chakraborty for 9 hours

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's rumoured girlfriend actress Rhea Chakraborty was interrogated by the Bandra police on Thursday for more than nine hours in connection with the late actor's death by suicide.

According to an article that has been published by Pinkvilla, the actress was questioned about her relationship with the actor and police scanned her mobile as well.

Rhea and Sushant were allegedly living together and the actress reportedly left Sushant's house a few days before the incident. The other questions of the police, as per the report, were related to the status of their relationship, plans to get married and her relationship with the actor's friend and family.

Although Rhea was accompanied by her father to the police station, her father wasn't allowed to be present while she was being interrogated.

Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on Sunday morning. It is reported that the actor was going through clinical depression over the past six months or so. While considering the angle, police asked Rhea about Sushant's behavioural changes that she noticed.