Sulking Navjot Singh Sidhu resigns as Punjab Cabinet Minister

Chandigarh: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was sulking after being stripped off key portfolios in the Punjab cabinet reshuffle in June, has resigned from the Amarinder Singh cabinet. Sidhu took to Twitter on Sunday, making public his resignation letter dated June 10 addressed to Congress President Rahul Gandhi.

"I hereby resign as Minister from Punjab Cabinet," Sidhu said in the letter to the Congress chief, which he posted on his Twitter handle.. In another tweet, Sidhu said he would be sending his resignation letter to the chief minister.