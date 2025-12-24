Libya Declares 3 Days Of Mourning After Army Chief & Senior Officers Killed In Ankara Plane Crash |

Tripoli (Libya): Libya declared three days of national mourning following the death of Army Chief of Staff Mohammed al-Haddad and four senior military officials in a tragic plane crash near Ankara, the Turkish capital. The Libyan Government of National Unity (GNU) announced the mourning period on Tuesday, describing the incident as a major national loss.

In an official statement, the GNU expressed deep condolences to the families of the deceased and to members of the Libyan Armed Forces. As part of the mourning, flags will be flown at half-mast across all state institutions, while official events, celebrations and public ceremonies have been suspended, as reported by Turkish news portal Anadolu Agency.

“The Government of National Unity extends its sincerest condolences and deepest sympathy to the families of the deceased and to their colleagues in the armed forces,” the statement said, adding prayers for mercy, eternal peace for the victims and strength for their loved ones during the period of grief.

Official Delegation To Fly To Ankara For Probe

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh has directed Libya’s Defence Ministry to dispatch an official delegation to Ankara to coordinate with Turkish authorities and closely examine the circumstances surrounding the crash. The government has emphasised the need for transparency and a thorough review to determine the cause of the accident.

The tragedy comes at a particularly sensitive time for Libya, coinciding with preparations for Independence Day celebrations scheduled for December 24 and 25. The dates mark 74 years since Libya’s liberation from Italian colonial rule. Officials confirmed that the celebrations will now be observed in a subdued manner in line with the national mourning.

وإذ نُعرب عن خالص التعازي وصادق المواساة إلى أسر الفقداء وذويهم، وإلى زملائهم ورفاقهم في صفوف القوات المسلحة، فإننا نثمّن عاليا ما قدّموه من عطاء وتضحيات في سبيل ليبيا، ونؤكد أن ذكراهم ستظل محفوظة في وجدان الوطن ومؤسساته.

نسأل المولى العليّ القدير أن يتغمّدهم بواسع رحمته، وأن… — محمد المنفي - Mohamed Menfi (@LPCLYM) December 23, 2025

Libya’s Presidency Council head, Mohamed Menfi, also issued a statement mourning the loss of General al-Haddad and the accompanying senior officers, describing their deaths as a heavy blow to the nation and its armed forces.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that the wreckage of the Falcon 50 jet carrying the Libyan delegation was found south of Haymana, near Ankara. The aircraft, which was bound for Tripoli, crashed approximately two kilometres south of Kesikkavak village after losing contact with air traffic control.

Ankara Esenboğa Havalimanı’ndan Trablus’a (Tripoli’ye) gitmek üzere havalanan uçağın enkazına Haymana ilçesi Kesikkavak Köyü’nün 2 km. güneyinde Jandarmamız tarafından ulaşılmıştır.



Gelişmelerden kamuoyu bilgilendirilecektir. — Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) December 23, 2025

According to Turkish authorities, the jet took off from Ankara’s Esenboga Airport at around 8:10 pm local time. Radio contact was lost at approximately 8:52 pm, prompting an emergency search operation. Turkish media later broadcast footage showing a sudden flash of light in the night sky near the crash site, along with video capturing the moment of impact.

Along with General al-Haddad, those killed in the crash included Al-Fitouri Gharibil, chief of staff of Libya’s ground forces; Mahmoud al-Qatawi, director of the Military Manufacturing Authority; Muhammad al-Asawi Diab, an adviser to the army chief and Muhammad Omar Ahmed Mahjoub, a military photographer. Three crew members on board the aircraft were also killed.