Step to cut corporate tax historic, will give great stimulus to Make in India: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday termed as "historic" the cut in corporate tax rates and asserted that economic announcements made in the last few weeks show that his government is leaving no stone unturned to make India a better place to do business.

The announcements in the last few weeks clearly demonstrate that the government is leaving no stone unturned to make India a better place to do business, improve opportunities for all sections of society and increase prosperity to make India a USD 5 trillion economy, he said on Twitter.