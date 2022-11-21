e-Paper Get App
Shraddha Walkar case used to target one community, says Gehlot; BJP slams Rajasthan CM for playing 'vote bank politics' ahead of Gujarat elections

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gets slammed by BJP over referring Shraddha's murder case as an 'durghatna' (accident) & an act of demeaning a specific community.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 21, 2022, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot; BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla |
Jaipur: The BJP hit out at Rajasthan CM and Congress leader Ashok Gehlot over his remarks on the horrific Shraddha murder case. Gehlot had said that the Shraddha Walkar murder case was being used to target a certain community & politics is played to demean the entire community.

BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla slammed Ashok Gehlot on Twitter saying, "Ashok Gehlot in Gujarat plays Votebank victimhood card to defend Aftab! Says Shraddha murder was a 'durghatna' (accident) - cold blooded murder & chopping into 35 pieces is only Durghatna for Congress ? Says one community being TARGETTED! Even here the Votebank card is out!"

Poonawalla further said that Ashok Gehlot is trying to play his votebank card ahead of Gujarat assembly elections to ensure Congress wins.

