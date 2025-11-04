 Sean Williams Confesses To Drug Addiction; Zimbabwe Cricket Drops Him From Selection
Sean Williams Confesses To Drug Addiction; Zimbabwe Cricket Drops Him From Selection

Sean Williams has entered voluntary rehabilitation after admitting to drug addiction, becoming the second high-profile case after Brendan Taylor

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 07:25 PM IST
Sean Williams has retired after admitting to a drug issue | Image Credit: X/ Zimbabwe Cricket

Zimbabwe cricket Sean Williams' international career has come to an end. The 39-year-old veteran has confessed to drug addiction and was subsequently not considered for further selection by Zimbabwe. Williams had withdrawn from the recent squads amid concerns of anti-doping checking.

Sean Williams admits to drug addiction, Zimbabwe retire star batter

Sean Williams has been a long servant of Zimbabwe cricket and his career came to an abrupt end. In a statement released by the Zimbabwe Cricket board, Williams confessed to drug addiction and checked himself into rehabilitation.

Williams withdrew from the squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier 2025 in Harare. That sparked an internal investigation, revealing the 39-year-old's addiction issues.

"During an internal investigation to understand the reasons for his unavailability, Williams disclosed that he has been struggling with drug addiction and has voluntarily entered rehabilitation. A review of Williams’ record indicates a history of disciplinary issues and repeated unavailability, which has impacted team preparations and performance," Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement.

First Brendan Taylor, now Sean Williams

Sean Williams is not the first high-profile cricketer from Zimbabwe to struggle with drug addiction. Former captain Brendan Taylor had retired from cricket after being addicted to cocaine. He has since completed rehabilitation and returned to the Zimbabwe team at the age of 39.

Unfortunately for Williams, at 39, a return to international cricket seems improbable. He made his international debut in 2005, and was the longest serving active cricketer. He has played over 273 matches for the African side and remains their 5th highest run-getter across formats.

"ZC sincerely acknowledges and appreciates his immense contribution to Zimbabwean cricket over the past two decades. Williams has played a pivotal role in some of the most significant moments in our recent history, leaving a lasting legacy both on and off the field. ZC wishes him strength in his recovery and every success in his future endeavours," said the statment

