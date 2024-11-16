 Ranji Trophy: Defending Champions Mumbai Record Facile Nine-Wicket Victory Over Services
Ranji Trophy: Defending Champions Mumbai Record Facile Nine-Wicket Victory Over Services

Resuming at their overnight score of 24/1, Mumbai eased past the target of 135 in 35.4 overs.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 07:40 PM IST
Defending champions Mumbai registered a comfortable nine-wicket victory over Services riding on the fifties of Siddesh Lad and Angkrish Raghuvanshi on the fourth and final day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match in Delhi on Saturday.

Lad (73 not out, 93b, 8x4, 2x6) and Raghuvanshi (55 not out, 114b, 6x4) milked 128 runs for the unbroken second wicket stand as Mumbai ended up at 137 for one at Palam ground.

The victory enabled Mumbai to maintain their third spot in the group with 22 points, behind Baroda (27) and Jammu and Kashmir (23) after five rounds.

Services stayed put on the fifth slot with 13 points.

The next round of Ranji Trophy will begin from January 23, 2025 after finishing the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy white ball tournaments.

