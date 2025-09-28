Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir Show Rare Earth Minerals To US Prez Donald Trump In New Picture From White House

Pakistan’s Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Munir Showing Rare Earths To US President Donald Trump In New Picture From White House | X

Washington: A new photograph has surfaced featuring Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir presenting rare earth minerals to US President Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House last week.



The White House, in a departure from its usual practice, issued no photographs or official statement on the encounter, which comes days after Trump hosted Sharif at the presidential residence on Thursday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Minerals and Diplomacy



The meeting comes after a high-profile signing ceremony in Islamabad on September 8, where Sharif and Munir attended the signing of two memorandums of understanding with US firm United States Strategic Metals (USSM). The agreements cover the export of critical minerals, including antimony, copper, gold, tungsten, and rare earth elements, and envisage the eventual establishment of processing facilities in Pakistan. Sharif’s office said the first phase involves roughly $500 million in US investment.



The MoUs, though not binding mining licences, signal interest in Pakistan’s mineral sector and aim to attract larger investors. Analysts note that while deposits such as those in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan are under exploration, large-scale commercial extraction will take years.



Geopolitical Implications



Experts say Pakistan’s minerals diplomacy reflects a strategic pivot in its US relations. Former Pakistani army general described the engagement as a "strategic handshake wrapped in economic opportunity, resource diplomacy and symbolic recalibration," as cited by Al Jazeera. The agreements could strengthen Pakistan’s position with Washington, while also balancing longstanding Chinese investments under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.



The minerals, considered essential for industry, defence, and clean-energy technologies, have heightened global interest. Analysts caution, however, that translating these agreements into tangible commercial gains will require careful management of local security, infrastructure, and community engagement.



The photograph and the meeting highlight Pakistan’s attempt to position itself as a reliable supplier of critical minerals while fostering deeper ties with the United States amid complex regional dynamics.