Olopo Magic: Messi Set To Mesmerise Fans In Kerala

Kerala will witness the magic of the legendary footballer Lionel Messi when the Argentina national football team, featuring the star, visit the state next year.

Sports Minister V Abdurahiman confirmed the development at a press briefing on Wednesday. He said the team will participate in an international exhibition match organised by the state government. Messi has a huge fan following in Kerala and there are numerous clubs in his name across the state.

The event, titled ‘Olopo Magic’, is being spearheaded by the All Kerala Gold and Silver Merchants Association (AKGSMA) with financial backing from local merchants. The Olopo app, launched during the Grand Kerala Consumer Festival, is the primary facilitator for the event. Fans can secure entry passes through reward points earned via purchases at retail outlets partnered with the app.

According to the minister, two matches are planned as part of the event, with Kochi being considered as the primary venue. The opponent team is yet to be announced.

A high-level delegation led by Abdurahiman recently travelled to Spain to hold discussions with the Argentine Football Association (AFA). Describing the meetings in Madrid as highly productive, Abdurahiman stated, “We had excellent discussions on hosting an exhibition match in the state. As a follow-up, an AFA delegation will visit the state within two months.”

The discussions also included the possibility of establishing football academies in Kerala to improve sports infrastructure.

When the Argentina team steps into Kerala, the landmark event is expected to bring global attention to Kerala’s footballing fervour and further solidify its reputation as a hub for the sport in India.