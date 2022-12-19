Watch Video: Kerala's die hard Lionel Messi fans install life size cut of World Cup winner 100 ft under Arabian sea

Football tribalism is what makes football the beautiful game. All through out the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Kerala and Kolkata in India have been at the heart of Argentina support in the country.

This time a Lionel Messi fan from Lakshadweep installed a life size cut out of the now World Cup winner in the Arabian Sea after Argentina reached the final. Mohammed Swadikh a native of the Karawati islands shared the beautiful video on Instagram.

Swadidkh along with a group of friends known as the Argentina fans of Karawati, ferried out the life size cut out of Messi on the picturesque blue waters of the Lakshwadeep. With the help of professional divers, the die hard Messi fans installed the cut out under water amidst the coral reefs. They also posed with the cut out after installing it.

The cut out was reportedly installed 100 feet under the water.

Speaking to the New Indian Express, Mr Swadikh said, “After Argentina trounced Croatia in the semi-final, I organised a biryani feast for my friends mid-sea. It was at that time I announced the decision to install a cut-out in the sea.”

Argentina went on to defeat France on penalties in one of the most dramatic finals of the FIFA World Cup.