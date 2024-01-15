‘NSCI Baulkline 3.0’ All India Snooker Open 2024: Razmi Brothers Shahyan, Rayaan Move Into Last 16

Razmi sibblings Shahyan and Rayaan, both from Mumbai, produced some solid fighting performances to advance to the pre-quarter-final round of the of the ‘NSCI Baulkline 3.0’ All India Snooker Open 2024.

The 18-year-old Shahyan, a natural talent played fearlessly against India number two and National games gold medalist Paras Gupta from Uttar Pradesh and snatched a tight 5-4 win, after leading 4-1 at the break, in the best-of-9-frame Round-32 match at the NSCI billiards hall on Monday.

Gupta who was caught napping by the left-handed teenager Shahyan managed to fight back winning the three successive frames to level scores at 4-all. But, Shahya stayed cool and composed in the decider which he managed to win convincingly on the blue to clinch a satisfying 66-15, 58-46, 20-77, 68-26, 69-29, 53-66, 46-59, 21-65, and 54-29 victory.

On an adjacent table, the elder brother 21-year-old Rayaan did well to overcome National Masters champion Rajat Khaneja of Haryana 5-3 in a scrappy affair in which both players missed regulation pots. With the scores locked 3-all at the break, Rayaan came out stronger on resumption and won the next two, with a neat run of 50 to complete a 46-59, 68-25, 55-58, 100-59, 40-70, 69-40, 85-22, and 69-45 win.

Pune-based Shivam Arora, who had knocked out National champion Sourav Kothari in the earlier round, continued with his winning form and defeated National Junior champion Ranveer Duggal of Chandigarh 5-2 (76-48, 68-5, 54-53, 85(58)-27, 41-61, 24-66, 85-57) to also progress to the last 16.

Mumbai teenager Sumer Mago continued with his impressive form as he compiled noteworthy breaks of 51, 60 and 61 and went on to blank Sunny Choudhary 5-0 (44-29, 68(51)-13, 105(60)-4, 73(61)-12, 62-7) in another round 32 encounter.

Meanwhile, professional snooker player Ishpreet Singh Chadha also from Mumbai cruised past Madhya Pradesh’s India junior number three Mahendra Chouhan posting a quick 5-0 (75-10, 68-57, 81-14, 85-7, 68-37) win.

