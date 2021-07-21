Won't apologise, say supporters as new Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu set to visit Golden Temple

Amritsar: Supporters gathered at Amritsar residence of newly appointed chief of Punjab Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu had much to celebrate about. Around sixty MLAs had already arrived there ahead of a visit to the Golden Temple and at least one of whom rejected a demand from Amarinder Singh's camp that the party chief apologise to the Chief Minister publicly.

After offering prayers at the Sikhs' holiest site, Sidhu and the MLAs plan to visit the city's Shri Valmiki Mandir Ram Tirath and Shri Durgiana Mandir.

An air of festivity lingered as people gathered at the gates of the Congress leader's residence. Some played the traditional drums as policemen managed the crowd.

"Why should Sidhu apologise. It's not a public issue. The Chief Minister has not solved many issues. In that case, he should also apologise to public," Pargat Singh, Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantonment, said on reaching there.