 National Under-11 Open Chess Championship: Aansh Clinches Chess Title
This mega national event had attracted 385 participants in Open section from 27 States out of which 277 were International Fide rated players.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 17, 2023, 10:02 PM IST
Aansh Nerurkar, an 11-year-old boy from Borivali’s Orchids International School, won the 36th National Under-11 Open Chess Championship which concluded at Visakhapatnam recently. Nandan scored 10 points and remained unbeaten throughout the tournament. He received cash prize of Rs 70,000 and a glittering Trophy.This mega National event had attracted 385 participants in Open section from 27 States out of which 277 were International Fide rated players.

He is currently trained by Prasad Deshmukh at Borivali school. Aansh has represented Maharashtra State in chess at various National level tournaments. Besides this his recent Gold medal win at Visakhapatnam Nationals, he has earlier won National Bronze Medal (3rd Position) in 34th National under-10 Open chess championship held at Jammu and Kashmir and also earned 4th Position in 35th National Under -11 Open Chess Championship held at Gurugram, Haryana and second Position in All India Fide rated tournament (Surya Trophy) in Vadodara, held earlier this year.

Aansh wilI be having current International Chess rating of 1865 and he is currently ranked 3rd in the country in his age category,( based on International ELO performance rating). He is hoping to jump to Rank 2 due to his current resounding win in the National U-11 championship, when the updated rating list will be published on 1 Nov 2023.

