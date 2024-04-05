 Mumbai Races: Time And Tied Is Favourite For Zavaray S Poonawalla Sprinters Challenge
Joe WilliamsUpdated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 04:31 PM IST
In the upcoming feature event of the Mumbai season, Zavaray S Poonawalla Sprinters' Challenge at Mahalaxmi racecourse this Saturday, Time And Tide emerges as a formidable contender with two consecutive wins under its belt. Owned by Vikram Bachhawat Rep Bachhawat Farms Pvt Ltd, this four-year-old has impressed with its performance, never failing to catch the judges' eye in eight out of twelve assignments.

Competing over a distance of 6 furlongs, Time and Tide will be steered by champion jockey PS Chauhan. However, it faces tough competition from Son Of A Gun and Magileto, who are expected to be strong contenders in the race.

In another thrilling race, the R.W.I.T.C. Ltd Multi-Million, Celestial from Pesi Shroff's stable stands out as a favourite among three-year-olds. Alongside Celestial, Chelsea and Touch Of Gold are anticipated to provide stiff competition among the 12 runners in this prestigious event.

First Race: 4.45 pm

Selections

1. The Arktouros Million (1600m): 1. Light Of Life (4), 2. Galloping Glory (1), 3. Leo The Lion (9)

2. The Blue Horizon Million (2000m): 1. Kimiko (2), 2. Multiverse (1), 3. Goldiva (8)

3. The Star Fortune Million (1600m): 1. El Greco (4), 2. Star Prosperity (1), 3. Fontana (6)

4. The R.W.I.T.C. Ltd Multi-Million (1000m): 1. Celestial (2), 2. Chelsea (7), 3. Touch Of Gold (11)

5. The Gromor Million (1400m): 1. Royal Mysore (3), 2. Miss American Pie (2), 3. Misty (12)

6. The Zavaray S Poonawalla Sprinters' Challenge (1200m): 1. Time And Tide (1), 2. Son Of A Gun (7), 3. Magileto (2)

7. The Bay Of Angels Million (1200): 1. Bubbly Boy (1), 2. Portofino Bay (2), 3. Majestic Warrior (5)

Super jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Treble: 4, 5 & 6

Tanala: All races

