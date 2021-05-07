Mumbai: Jaslok Hospital initiates isolation facility for COVID-19 patients at Taj Hotel

If you are infected with COVID-19 and admitted at the Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, chances are that you can now receive medical treatment at the eminent Hotel Taj President.

Jaslok Hospital has initiated 'Hotel Isolation Facility' at the Taj Hotel located at Cuffe Parade, Mumbai.

This facility is reserved only for those belonging to the age group of 18-55, who have tested positive for Coronavirus but show zero or mild symptoms. However, one bed with oxygen support is reserved for critical cases.

Parivesh Chauhan from team Jaslok informs us that this facility was initiated as a lot of people in Mumbai are scared of visiting hospitals amid the second wave of COVID-19.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Chauhan said, "Some people don't want to go in the hospital due to the fear of Covid. They think that if they go to hospital, then they are entering a more critical situation. Hence, we are offering this hotel isolation facility."

When asked about how one can get a bed booked at the hotel isolation facility, he informs us that patients cannot directly book a bed at Taj, only doctors can make the call.

Chauhan said, "If our consultant says that a patient is capable and fit for hotel isolation, then we put the person in hotel isolation. It's a step-by-step process."

Currently, Jaslok's hotel isolation facility at Taj has only admitted 3 patients as the facility has just begun. However, depending on the situation, the numbers of beds reserved for COVID-19 patients will be increased.

In case of queries regarding COVID-19 isolation facility at Jaslok Hospital, Mr Parivesh Chauhan can be contacted at +918933888594.