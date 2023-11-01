 Mumbai Football League: Cheddanagar Football Fanatics Off To A Flier
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMumbai Football League: Cheddanagar Football Fanatics Off To A Flier

Mumbai Football League: Cheddanagar Football Fanatics Off To A Flier

Joston Cardoz set the tone by netting a penalty in the 27th minute, giving Cheddanagar the early lead. Ajinkya Birajdar took center stage with two goals

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 09:26 PM IST
article-image

Cheddanagar Football Fanatics (CFF) kicked off their Mumbai Football League 2023-2024 campaign with an impressive 3-0 victory over D.K. Pharma SC at the Neville D’Souza ground in Bandra.

Joston Cardoz set the tone by netting a penalty in the 27th minute, giving Cheddanagar the early lead. Ajinkya Birajdar took center stage with two goals, one just before halftime and another seven minutes into the second half, securing a commanding start for Cheddanagar.

The first goal by Cardoz came from a well-converted penalty, putting Cheddanagar ahead in the 27th minute. Birajdar extended the lead in the 42nd minute, ensuring a 2-0 advantage for Cheddanagar at halftime. The team maintained their dominance in the second period, with Birajdar scoring again in the 52nd minute to seal the victory and claim three crucial points.

Read Also
'What Ronaldo & Messi Are To Football, Virat Kohli Is To Cricket': Ian Bishop's Massive Compliment...
article-image

In another exciting match in the Super Division, India On Track outclassed Young Guns FC with a resounding 7-1 win. The united efforts of India On Track saw goals from Nathan Braganza, Pujit Dubey, Joshua D’Souza, Saurabh Nikam, Sebastian Almeida, Laitonjam Meetai, and Nandhabalaji Shettiyar, each contributing one goal. Arnav Krishnamoorthy managed to score a consolation goal for Young Guns amidst India On Track's dominant performance.

Read Also
MSSA Under-14 Football: Cathedral Annex Maiden Title
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jet Airways Money Laundering Case: Lavish Lifestyle Of Naresh Goyal, Family's Role In Financial...

Jet Airways Money Laundering Case: Lavish Lifestyle Of Naresh Goyal, Family's Role In Financial...

Maratha Quota Stir: Maharashtra Police Registers 141 Cases, Arrests 168 For Violence

Maratha Quota Stir: Maharashtra Police Registers 141 Cases, Arrests 168 For Violence

NA vz SA, CWC 2023: South Africa Continue Rampaging Run As Rassie, De Kock Tons Help Proteas Crush...

NA vz SA, CWC 2023: South Africa Continue Rampaging Run As Rassie, De Kock Tons Help Proteas Crush...

IND vs SL, CWC 2023: 'Don't Want A Situation Like This', Says Rohit Sharma On Playing In Mumbai Amid...

IND vs SL, CWC 2023: 'Don't Want A Situation Like This', Says Rohit Sharma On Playing In Mumbai Amid...

Telangana Elections 2023: 'You Will Get Only 2% Votes, How Will You Make OBC CM?' Rahul Gandhi's...

Telangana Elections 2023: 'You Will Get Only 2% Votes, How Will You Make OBC CM?' Rahul Gandhi's...