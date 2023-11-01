Mumbai Football League: Cheddanagar Football Fanatics Off To A Flier

Cheddanagar Football Fanatics (CFF) kicked off their Mumbai Football League 2023-2024 campaign with an impressive 3-0 victory over D.K. Pharma SC at the Neville D’Souza ground in Bandra.

Joston Cardoz set the tone by netting a penalty in the 27th minute, giving Cheddanagar the early lead. Ajinkya Birajdar took center stage with two goals, one just before halftime and another seven minutes into the second half, securing a commanding start for Cheddanagar.

The first goal by Cardoz came from a well-converted penalty, putting Cheddanagar ahead in the 27th minute. Birajdar extended the lead in the 42nd minute, ensuring a 2-0 advantage for Cheddanagar at halftime. The team maintained their dominance in the second period, with Birajdar scoring again in the 52nd minute to seal the victory and claim three crucial points.

In another exciting match in the Super Division, India On Track outclassed Young Guns FC with a resounding 7-1 win. The united efforts of India On Track saw goals from Nathan Braganza, Pujit Dubey, Joshua D’Souza, Saurabh Nikam, Sebastian Almeida, Laitonjam Meetai, and Nandhabalaji Shettiyar, each contributing one goal. Arnav Krishnamoorthy managed to score a consolation goal for Young Guns amidst India On Track's dominant performance.