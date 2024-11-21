MSSA Basketball: Bombay Scottish Dominate U-13 Category Games

Action from U-13 girls basketball in the MSSA inter-school competition |

Bombay Scottish, Mahim were in scintillating form to outclass Jamnabai International School 25-0 in the MSSA inter-school knockout under 13 boys basketball tournament on Thursday.

The girls team of Bombay Scottish, Mahim school were also relentless in their dominating 16-2 win over Utpal Sanghvi School. The prestigious tournament giving school kids across Mumbai a sound platform to display their skills, is hosted, managed and conducted by BKHMCT Sports.

Results: U-13 Boys:

Jamnabai Intl school 0 lost to Bombay Scottish Mahim 25; Jankidevi Public School 8 lost to Jamnabai Narsee 14; Lakshadham High School 3 lost to CNM & ND Parekh 14; SM Shetty Powai 9 lost to St. Dominic Savio Andheri East 16; Nita Mukesh Ambani 7 lost to Bombay Scottish Powai 10; Edubridge International School 1 lost to Nahar Intl School 7; St. Gregorious High School Chembur 3 lost to Don Bosco International School 8; Children's Academy Kandivali 20 beat Fatima High School 13

Under 13 Girls:

Utpal Sanghvi CBSE School 2 lost to Bombay Scottish Mahim 16; Bombay International School 7 beat Jamnabai Narsee 2; Podar Intl CBSE 2 lost to Bai Ava Bhai Framji Petit 14; D G Ketan 6 lost to Sri Sri Ravishankar 8; Jankidevi Public School 10 beat St. Gregorious High School Chembur 2; HFS International School Powai 13 beat Gokuldham High School 5; Ascend Intl School 0 beat Nita Mukesh Ambani 6; Villa Theresa High School 2 lost to Auxilium Convent School 6