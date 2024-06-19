MP: 1 Dead, 26 Injured After Khargone-Indore Bus Collides With Truck Near Kasrawad

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): Tragedy struck early this morning when a passenger bus enroute Indore collided head-on with a loaded truck, resulting in the deaths of two passengers and injuries to 26 others. The accident occurred near Kasrawad Bhilgaon, about 30 kilometres from Khargone district headquarters, around 7:30 am.

As investigations continue, the condition of 15 passengers remains serious, casting a somber shadow over the community.

कसरावद नगर के भिलगांव में सड़क हादसे में यात्रियों के निधन एवं कई लोगों के घायल होने की हृदय विदारक खबर है।



कांग्रेस परिवार इस दुःखद हादसे पर शोक संवेदना व्यक्त करता है और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ्य होने की कामना करता है।



“भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली” pic.twitter.com/JW0TctYHdQ — MP Congress (@INCMP) June 19, 2024

Witnesses reported that the bus, operated by Rishabh Travels (MP09 FA 9998), had narrowly avoided overturning moments before the crash. Survivors described the harrowing moments when the bus lost control, struck an electric pole, and overturned. The truck (PB10JF6892), traveling from Khalghat to Kasrawad, was severely damaged, with its driver trapped inside until rescuers evacuated him after a half-hour struggle.

Local authorities, including the Kasrawad police and 108 ambulance services, responded swiftly to the scene. The injured were sent to Kasrawad community health centre, with critical cases referred to Khargone District Hospital. Some casualties were taken to Indore by relatives for further treatment.

Witnesses and injured passengers, including Sukhlal and Narayan from Sukhpuri, Khargone, alleged that the bus driver's excessive speed and negligence were to blame. They reported that the bus had narrowly avoided collisions twice earlier in the journey before the fatal third encounter.