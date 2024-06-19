MP: 14-Year-Old Boy Crushed To Death By Tiller Attached With Tractor In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a ghastly accident, a 14-year-old was crushed to death after getting trapped in a tiller attached to a tractor in Simrol police circle around 11 am on Tuesday. The incident was so horrific that the boy's head and chest were ripped open and he died on the spot.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Prince son of ManojJhariya, a resident of Chikhli Village. The deceasedís uncle Ajay Jhariya said that Prince was a student of VI standard. He was at home when he received a call from his friend that plowing work in the field was going on and asked him to come to the field. The incident occurred when a youth was plowing a field with a tractor and the deceased attempted to sit on the tractor. He lost his balance and fell on the ground coming underneath the tiller and it crushed him to death. †His father is a farmer. He was the only son of his parents and had two younger sisters.

The police initiated an investigation into the case to ascertain the reason surrounding the incident.

Pothole claims 45-year-old biker's life

A 45-year-old man was killed as his two-wheeler skidded after hitting a pothole in Bhanwarkuan police circle on Monday evening. The incident occurred in the Palda area around 7:30 pm when he was returning home on his bike. He sustained a severe head injury and was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed during the course of treatment.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Dharmendra Goshwami, a resident of Pawanpuri. The family members said that he worked in a travel agency. He was returning home after finishing his job, when his bike skidded after hitting the pothole. He called his colleagues on his mobile phone that he had met with an accident. He is survived by his wife and a daughter. The police began a probe to know the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Filmmaker killed after vehicle overturns

A 55-year-old filmmaker was killed as his vehicle overturned in Kanadiya police circle late on Monday night. The incident occurred at Bypass Road around 12 am. It is yet not clear where he was headed to or coming from. He was taken to the hospital but could not be saved.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Prakash Hardia, a resident of Palda. His family members said that he was a filmmaker and had directed the movie Love Money Gangster released in 2018. His car overturned after being hit by an unknown heavy vehicle, they added. He is survived by his wife and two children.