MP: 4 Dead After Lightning Strikes Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident, four people lost their lives, and one was injured due to a lightning strike on Tuesday. The incident occurred in the Karahiya village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Karahiya police station in the district of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

The victims who perished in the lightning strike are identified as Pappu Parmar, son of Bapu Parmar, aged 50 years, Kuku Tiwari, son of Siya Sharan Tiwari, aged 65 years, Hari Singh Kushwaha, son of Maan Singh Kushwaha, aged 30 years and Balli Kushwaha, son of Maharaj Singh Kushwaha, aged 40 years.

Another man identified as Udaybhan Singh Kushwaha, son of Balu Lal Kushwaha, aged 22 years also sustained major injuries in the incident. The injured has been hospitalised and is undergoing treatment.

As soon as the police received the information of the accident, they promptly reached the scene of the incident and managed the situation. Additionally, they also provided assistance in helping the people.

Lightning incidents are bound to increase with the oncoming of the monsoon season. Even though, the monsoon is delayed in the state, pre monsoon activities can be seen throughout the state. On Monday, several districts including Indore and Bhopal experienced rainfall, leading to a drop in daytime temperatures.