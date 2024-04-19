MCC Talent Search U-14 Boys Cricket: Bhosale Cricket Academy Beats Mumbai Cricket Club To Clinch Title

Bhosale Cricket Academy emerged champions defeating Mumbai Cricket Club on the basis of having earned the first innings lead in the two-day final of the third MCC Talent Search boys’ under-14 cricket tournament organized by Jwala Sports Foundation and MCC and played at Oval Maidan.

Mumbai Cricket Club deciding to bowl first, were unable to contain the Bhosale CA batters who scored runs quite freely and contributed useful runs and amassed a challenging total of 227 all out in 71.2 overs in their first innings. Aryan Satam 44 runs, Shaurya Sondkar 32 runs, Swarup Gawai unbeaten 29 runs, Arjun Dadarkar 24 runs and Kushal Patil 23 runs propped their innings. Mumbai CC bowlers Dheeraj Paswan 3 for 23 and Prabhat Pandey 3 for 54 claimed the wickets.

Later, Mumbai CC batsmen struggled to scores runs and were bowled out for 193 in 73.2 overs. The leading scorer was Dheeraj Paswan who made an unbeaten 47 runs, while Agastya Jaydeep and Vivaan M. both chipped in with 24 and 20 runs to try and stay in the fight. Bhosale CA bowlers Arjun Dadarkar picked four wickets for 46 runs.

All-rounder Arjun Dadarkar was declared as the ‘Player of the final. The Best batsman of the tournament award was won by Agastya Kashikar (1 innings, 101 runs) and the Best bowler award was won by Aryan Kumar (3 innings, 9 wickets).

Brief scores – Final: Bhosale Cricket Academy 227 all out, 71.2 overs (Aryan Satam 44, Shaurya Sondkar 32, Swarup Gawai 29*, Arjun Dadarkar 24, Kushal Patil 23; Dheeraj Paswan 3/23, Prabhat Pandey 3/54) beat Mumbai Cricket Club 193 all out, 73.2 overs (Dheeraj Paswan 47*, Agastya Jaydeep 24, Vivaan M. 20; Arjun Dadarkar 4/46). Result: Bhosale CA won on first innings lead.