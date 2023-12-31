 MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament: All-Rounder Ashfaq Siddiqui Shines In Mumbai CC’s Easy Victory
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsMCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament: All-Rounder Ashfaq Siddiqui Shines In Mumbai CC’s Easy Victory

MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament: All-Rounder Ashfaq Siddiqui Shines In Mumbai CC’s Easy Victory

The top run-scorer was Ashfaq Siddiqui 48 runs, while teammates Prabhat Pandey 28 runs, Aryan Shukla 25 runs and Vihaan Jain 22 runs contributed useful runs to the total.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 31, 2023, 05:48 PM IST
article-image

All-rounder Ashfaq Siddiqui’s superb performances helped Mumbai Cricket Club ‘A’ defeated Mumbai Cricket Club ‘B’ by a comfortable 6-2-run margin in a boys’ under-15 league match of the third MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, organized by JSF (Jwala Sports Foundation) and played at the Air India Sports Club ground, Kalina.

Choosing to bat, Mumbai CC ‘A’ posted a challenging total of 172 all out in 38.2 overs. The top run-scorer was Asfaq Siddiqui 48 runs, while teammates Prabhat Pandey 28 runs, Aryan Shukla 25 runs and Vihaan Jain 22 runs contributed useful runs to the total. Mumbai CC ‘B’ bowlers Utkarsh Upadhay 4 for 37 and Aarav Srivastav 2 for 7 took the wickets.

Later, Mumbai CC ‘A’ bowlers were disciplined and restricted Mumbai Cricket Club ‘B’ to 110 all out in 38.1 overs. Shreyas Phapale 23 runs was the lone batter to get some runs on the board. Mumbai CC ‘A’ all-rounder Asfaq Siddiqui claimed 5 wickets for 20 runs and Dheeraj Paswan 2 wickets for 18 did the damage.

Read Also
'Shubman Gill Playing Too Aggressively In Test Cricket': Sunil Gavaskar On India Opener's Flop Show...
article-image

All-rounder Asfaq Siddiqui who top-scored with 48 runs for Mumbai CC ‘A’ and then claimed 5 wickets for 20 runs was presented with the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Brief scores: Mumbai Cricket Club ‘A’ 172 all out, 38.2 overs (Asfaq Siddiqui 48, Prabhat Pandey 28, Aryan Shukla 25, Vihaan Jain 22; Utkarsh Upadhay 4/37, Aarav Srivastav 2/7) beat Mumbai Cricket Club ‘B’ 110 all out, 38.1 overs (Shreyas Phapale 23; Asfaq Siddiqui 5/20, Dheeraj Paswan 2/18). Result: Mumbai CC ‘A’ won by 62 runs.

Read Also
MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament: Yuvraj Mali And Bhushan Rathod Shine With Bat & Ball
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

R-Day Parade 2024: Punjab, Bengal Tableaus Didn't Align With 'Broader Theme', Say MoD Sources

R-Day Parade 2024: Punjab, Bengal Tableaus Didn't Align With 'Broader Theme', Say MoD Sources

PM Modi To Inaugurate Mumbai Trans Harbour Link On January 12, Says CM Shinde Amid Opposition...

PM Modi To Inaugurate Mumbai Trans Harbour Link On January 12, Says CM Shinde Amid Opposition...

US Navy Destroys Houthi Boats Attempting To Board A Container Ship On Red Sea

US Navy Destroys Houthi Boats Attempting To Board A Container Ship On Red Sea

IIT BHU Student Gang-Rape Case: 3 Suspects, Members Of BJP IT Cell, Apprehended; Probe Underway

IIT BHU Student Gang-Rape Case: 3 Suspects, Members Of BJP IT Cell, Apprehended; Probe Underway

‘Indira Nagar Ka Goonda Moment’: Venkatesh Prasad Perfectly Describes His Iconic Rivalry With...

‘Indira Nagar Ka Goonda Moment’: Venkatesh Prasad Perfectly Describes His Iconic Rivalry With...