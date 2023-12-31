MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament: All-Rounder Ashfaq Siddiqui Shines In Mumbai CC’s Easy Victory

All-rounder Ashfaq Siddiqui’s superb performances helped Mumbai Cricket Club ‘A’ defeated Mumbai Cricket Club ‘B’ by a comfortable 6-2-run margin in a boys’ under-15 league match of the third MCC Talent Search Cricket Tournament 2023-2024, organized by JSF (Jwala Sports Foundation) and played at the Air India Sports Club ground, Kalina.

Choosing to bat, Mumbai CC ‘A’ posted a challenging total of 172 all out in 38.2 overs. The top run-scorer was Asfaq Siddiqui 48 runs, while teammates Prabhat Pandey 28 runs, Aryan Shukla 25 runs and Vihaan Jain 22 runs contributed useful runs to the total. Mumbai CC ‘B’ bowlers Utkarsh Upadhay 4 for 37 and Aarav Srivastav 2 for 7 took the wickets.

Later, Mumbai CC ‘A’ bowlers were disciplined and restricted Mumbai Cricket Club ‘B’ to 110 all out in 38.1 overs. Shreyas Phapale 23 runs was the lone batter to get some runs on the board. Mumbai CC ‘A’ all-rounder Asfaq Siddiqui claimed 5 wickets for 20 runs and Dheeraj Paswan 2 wickets for 18 did the damage.

All-rounder Asfaq Siddiqui who top-scored with 48 runs for Mumbai CC ‘A’ and then claimed 5 wickets for 20 runs was presented with the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Brief scores: Mumbai Cricket Club ‘A’ 172 all out, 38.2 overs (Asfaq Siddiqui 48, Prabhat Pandey 28, Aryan Shukla 25, Vihaan Jain 22; Utkarsh Upadhay 4/37, Aarav Srivastav 2/7) beat Mumbai Cricket Club ‘B’ 110 all out, 38.1 overs (Shreyas Phapale 23; Asfaq Siddiqui 5/20, Dheeraj Paswan 2/18). Result: Mumbai CC ‘A’ won by 62 runs.