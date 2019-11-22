Maha government formation updates: Cong-Sena-NCP leaders arrive for joint meet

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray arrive at Nehru Centre for Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP meeting.
Shiv Sena, NCP, Cong alliance opportunistic; their govt unlikely to last beyond 6-8 months: Nitin Gadkari
Terming the alliance among Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress as opportunistic, senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said even if they formed the government in Maharashtra, it will not last beyond six to eight months.
Congress-NCP meeting with allies to be held at Dhananjay Munde's house
There will be a Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena meeting at Dhananjay Munde's house, reports The Free Press Journal's Pramod Chunchuwar.
The attendants will include Prithviraj Chauhan, Manekrao Thackeray, Nitin Rawat, Vijay Wadettiwar from Congress.
The NCP attendants are Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde, Dilip Walse-Patil and Hemant Takle.
Other leaders who will be at the meeting include Abu Azmi (Samajwadi Party), Jogendra Laxman Kawade (Peoples Republican Party), Raju Shetti, Anil Gote, Meenakshi Patil, Balaram Patil, Sachin Kharat, Subhash Bane and others.
"Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP has finalised the coalition. The Common Minimum Program (CMP) is also being accepted by the headquartes of all the three parties. Everyone from Sena wants Uddhav Thackeray to be the CM but its upto him to take the final call. Nobody proposed Eknath Shinde, Arvind Sawant or Sanjay Raut's name for the post of CM, these are all rumours. Senior leaders of the three parties will jointly meet today where they will decide sharing of ministerial berths and CM and Deputy CM," said Abdul Sattar, Shiv Sena MLA from Sillod.
Reported by The Free Press Journal's Pratip Acharya.
Senior Cong-NCP-Sena leaders expected to meet at 5 pm
Senior leaders of Cong-NCP and Sena are expected to jointly meet at Trident hotel, Bandra at 5 pm, reports The Free Press Journal's Pratip Acharya. The time and place remain tentative as more details are awaited.
CM will be decided after a joint meeting of the senior leaders of three parties: Bhaskar Jadhav
"Combined Cong-NCP-Sena government will be formed and the CM will be decided after a joint meeting of the senior leaders of three parties", said former NCP state president and current Sena leader Bhaskar Jadhav, reports The Free Press Journal's Pratip Acharya.
MLAs and Karyakartas want Uddhav as CM: Pratap Sarnaik
"The MLAs and Karyakartas want Uddhav as the CM...still it's on him to take the final call," said Sena's Pratap Sarnaik.
"No MLAs flying to Jaipur. All will be stationed at Mumbai," he added.
Agrarian crisis discussed in today's meeting, stable government will be formed soon: Sena's Prakash Surve
"In today's meeting the Legislators discussed the ongoing agrarian crisis. All the MLAs will be staying in Mumbai for the next two days and a stable government will be formed soon," Sena MLA Prakash Surve said, reports The Free Press Journal's Pratip Acharya.
No MLA is going to Jaipur: Uday Samant
Shiv Sena legislator Uday Samant today said that no MLA is going to Jaipur, reports The Free Press Journal's Pratip Acharya.
"Uddhav Thackeray has asked us to stay at Mumbai and all of us have instilled confidence on Uddhav to choose the next CM," Samant said.
Sanjay Raut goes to Lilavati Hospital for routine checkup
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who underwent an angioplasty earlier this month, went for a routine checkup at Lilavati Hospital in suburban Bandra on Friday, reported PTI.
The Rajya Sabha MP underwent an angioplasty on November 12. The Shiv Sena leader has been at the forefront of Maharashtra power tussle since the state Assembly election results were declared on October 24.
Sharad Pawar has outwitted the 'Chanakya of Indian politics': Nawab Malik
In a Tweet on Friday, NCP's Nawab Malik said that Sharad Pawar had finally "outwitted" the supposed "Chanakya" of Indian politics.
"The throne of Delhi could not make Maharashtra bow down before it," he added.
Sena Chief Minister will be there in Maharashtra for full 5 years: Sanjay Raut
Raut, upon being asked if Sharad Pawar had his (Raut's) name for the post of Maharashtra CM told ANI, "This is incorrect. People of Maharashtra want Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister."
