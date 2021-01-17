Madhya Pradesh: 13-year-old girl abducted, raped by 9 men in Umaria; seven arrested

A 13-year-old girl has been allegedly raped by nine men on separate occasions after being abducted twice in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria city earlier this month, a police official said on Sunday.

The girl's mother lodged a police complaint on January 14 following which seven of the accused were arrested on Friday. Search is underway for two other culprits, said the official, who is conducting an investigation into the case.

The girl was lured and abducted from a market place here by a person known to her on January 4. She was taken to a secluded spot where the person and six others allegedly raped her and later released on January 5, the police official said.

As the accused threatened the girl with dire consequences, she was scared and did not make any complaint, she said.