Madhya Pradesh: 30-year-old land dispute settles in RSS favour, tense administration imposes curfew in Bhopal’s three areas

BHOPAL: Curfew was imposed in areas covering three police stations - Gautam Nagar, Tilajamalpura and Hanumanganj on Sunday morning following a High Court order that came in favour of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) over 30,000 square feet of land. The curfew will remain in force till further orders.

The High Court order follows a 30-year-old dispute between Muslims and RSS over land near latter’s office - Keshav Needam - in Sindhi Colony that falls under Gautam Nagar police station.

RSS owns a plot adjacent to its office that has a burial ground and a mazaar. After High Court order, RSS began fencing its plot and the burial ground and mazaar are to be removed.