L&T Mumbai Open: WTA 125K Series Event To Be Hosted By CCI And MSLTA

Get ready for an international showdown as players from 31 countries gear up for the much-awaited L&T Mumbai Open, co-hosted by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) and the Cricket Club of India (CCI).

Returning to the tennis circuit after a six-year hiatus, this tournament promises a thrilling spectacle.

Highlighting the event's prestige, the third edition boasts a star-studded lineup featuring three top 100 singles players and six top 100 doubles players, all vying for victory in the WTA $125K series.

Set against the backdrop of the newly laid tennis courts at the Cricket Club of India, the action kicks off with qualifying matches on February 3 and 4, leading up to the main draw starting on Monday, 5 February. And the final will be held on February 11.

Leading the charge is American sensation Kayla Day, former US Open girls singles champion and world No. 92, joined by Japan's Nao Hibino, a three-time WTA Tour singles titlist, and the formidable Tamara Zidansek, a former French Open semi-finalist currently ranked 97th globally.

The roster features an exciting mix of talent including American Katie Volynets, Australians Arina Rodionova and Kimberly Birrell, and Brazil's Laura Pigossi. Keep an eye out for the rising star Alina Korneeva, the 16-year-old Russian prodigy who stunned at the Australian Open just a year after dominating the junior circuit.

India's own doubles ace Prarthana Thombare, partnering with Dutch player Arianne Hartono, secures a direct entry into the doubles event, while wildcard announcements are on the horizon.

In its third iteration, the WTA Mumbai Open continues its legacy, with past champions including the likes of Aryna Sabalenka and Luksika Kumkhum. L&T India leads the sponsorship lineup, supported by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), Department of Sports, Cisco, MHADA, Enerzal, Radio City, Amrete Water, and Sir H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital.