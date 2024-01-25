Viral Pics: Neeraj Chopra Meets Roger Federer In Switzerland, Sporting Icons Exchange Their Jersey & Tennis Racquet

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra on Wednesday met with tennis legend Roger Federer in Zurich, Switzerland, where they both gifted each other a jersey and a racquet.

Chopra signed his jersey and gave it to Federer and got his tennis racquet as a return gift.

"An absolute honour to meet a sporting icon, whose career has been and continues to be an inspiration to people.

"I had a great time talking to you, and hopefully we’ll meet again," Chopra captioned his post on Instagram.

The 26-year-old Chopra is currently in Switzerland for a "pre-planned" short vacation during which he met with Federer. He will be returning to South Africa for training soon.

Dream come true moment for Neeraj

"It's a dream come true for me to meet Roger Federer in Zurich. I have always admired his skill, his spirit of true sportsmanship and his ability to inspire millions around the world," Chopra said about his meeting with Federer.

"What inspired me the most was his humility and his easy-going charm that made me feel so comfortable in his presence. We had a wonderful time exchanging notes about our respective passions and life's experiences on and off the field," said Chopra, who is Switzerland Tourism's Friendship Ambassador to India.

Preparations for Paris Olympics

Asked which aspects of his game he would work on before the Olympics, Chopra said, "I will work a bit on technique and then on strength.

"Also, I want to remain injury-free. In the past few years, there were small injuries which caused interruptions in my schedule. So, I have to also work on small exercises to save myself from injuries.

"There should not be any distractions because of those kind of small injuries. I want to be fully fit and give my best in Paris. That is my focus," he signed off.