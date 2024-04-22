Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Party Has Done Scams From Hell To Sky,' Says JP Nadda

BJP National President, JP Nadda | ANI

Raipur/Lormi (Chattisgarh): National President of Bharatiya Janata Party, JP Nadda on Monday said the Congress Party has done corruption from hell to the sky, should such a party be supported?

Addressing an election rally at Lormi of Bilaspur district in Chhattisgarh for BJP candidate Tokhan Sahu for Bilaspur Lok Sabha seat, he said the leaders of the arrogant alliance are either in jail or on bail.

Nadda said that three months ago there was a misruled Congress government in Chhattisgarh which was overthrown by the people. He said people have stood with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014 and then in 2019. Decisions need to be taken for the formation of a strong and stable government in the country.

He highlighted the abrogation of Article 370, construction of Ram Temple, implemented the CAA, triple talaq and others. He also spoke on the construction of roads in villages, construction of 4 crore PMAY houses, distribution of liquid petroleum gas cylinders to 10 crore beneficiaries, implementation of Jal Jeevan mission and other schemes including health.

Nadda said India has jumped from the 11th position to become the 5th largest economy in the world. The country is making the cheapest and best medicine. Our exports have increased by 138 percent. India exports in the toy industry have increased two and a half times. The country has overtaken Japan in the automobile sector. Other infrastructures are being constructed at a faster pace including airports and railway stations. Railway budget has increased by two and a half times, IIT in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, five new medical colleges in Chhattisgarh were opened.

Targeting the Congress Party, he said that the Congress Party has always been anti-Sanatan and anti-Ram, during the time of UPA government, it had given an affidavit in the court denying the existence of Lord Ram.

Praising the government of Vishnudeo Sai of Chhattisgarh, said that as soon as the BJP government was formed, 18 lakh Prime Minister's houses have been approved and the second instalment of Mahtari Vandan Yojana has been issued to more than 70 lakh women. The outstanding bonus of two years’ worth Rs 3,716 crore has also been given to the farmers. 21 quintals of paddy per acre has been purchased at the rate of Rs 3,100.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao appealed to people present to cast their vote. Mungeli MLA, Punnu Lal Mohile, Takhatpur MLA Dharamjeet Singh and BJP Bilaspur candidate Tokhan Sahu also addressed the gathering.