Latest News! FM Press Conference – Merger of PNB, Oriental, and United banks results in formation of second-largest PSB in India.

Merger of PNB, Oriental, and United banks results in formation of second-largest PSB in India.
The newly-formed behemoth will have a business of Rs 17.95 lakh crore.
The mergers announced reduces the total number of PSBs from 27 in 2017 to 12.
Each of these mergers will see one anchor bank, while the others will be amalgamated into them.
FM announces merger of Indian Bank with Allahabad Bank, the fourth one for the day.
This will become the 7th largest PSB with a business of Rs 8.08 lakh crore.
FM announces third merger – Union Bank, Andhra Bank and Corporation Bank to become a single entity.
This entity will be the one with the fourth largest branch network at 9,609 branches.
Nirmala Sitharaman announces second merger of the day. Canara Bank and Syndicate Bank will also be merged.
The merged entity will have third largest branch network of 10,342 branches and a business of Rs 15.2 lakh crore.
PNB, Oriental, and United banks to be merged: Finance Minister. This will be the second largest public sector bank with a business of Rs 17.95 lakh crore.
FM – Specialised agencies to monitor every loan over Rs 250 crore
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: For every loan over Rs 250 crore specialised agencies have been set up to monitor them.
Reforms for banking sector has already begun: Nirmala Sitharaman
FM says eight public sector banks have already linked their loan products with the repo rate. Rs 3,300 crore has been sanctioned and partial credit guarantee scheme for NBFCs and HFCs has begun
Nirmala Sitharaman addresses press conference.
Nirmala Sitharaman has started addressing the press conference. GDP numbers, new measures to address slowdown in various sectors expected.
